Two people taken to hospital after car and van crash in Bradford

A person cut free from the wreckage was one of two people injured during a crash in Bradford this afternoon.

West Yorkshire Fire Service was called to the scene of the collision in Tewitt Lane, Thornton, at around 12.40pm.

A spokesman said one person had become trapped after a car and van collided.

He said crews from Fairweather Green and Bingley worked alongside the Technical Rescue Team from Cleckheaton to free them.

"Two casualties were taken to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service," he added.

