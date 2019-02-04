Two people die and third is seriously injured in horror road crash at Scholes

Two people have died in a road crash near Cleckheaton, police confirmed this evening.

The collision happened on Halifax Road in Scholes shortly after 12.30pm today and involved a Skoda and a Kia.

The male driver of the Skoda and a female passenger died at the scene.

The driver of the Kia suffered serious injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened near the Stafford Arms pub.

Anyone with information is asked to ring West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log reference 717 of February 4.