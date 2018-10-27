Two people and dog rescued after car gets stuck in floodwater on North York Moors

Have your say

Two people and a dog were rescued by firefighters when their car got stuck in floodwaters on the North York Moors.

The alarm was raised after they ran into difficulties crossing the ford at Grosmont, near Whitby, earlier today.

Teams from Goathland and Lythe worked with Whitby's swift water rescue crew to get the car and its occupants safely to dry land.

Watch manager Rose Fearnley from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: "People often get caught out here not realising water this depth can affect their engine leaving them stranded."