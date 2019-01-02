Two pensioners robbed in own homes on Christmas Eve in Withernsea

Two elderly people were robbed in their homes on Christmas Eve in Withernsea, police revealed today.

The robberies happened just half-an-hour apart at properties on Kirkfield Road and Francis Avenue in the East Coast town.

In the Kirkfield Road incident, a man entered the house of a 72-year-old woman and threatened her before stealing jewellery and cash.

The woman is said to have been left “unhurt but very shaken”.

Then, at about 11.45pm, a man pushed his way through a front door of a property on nearby Francis Avenue.

He knocked the 72-year-old male occupant over and, after issuing threats, stole cash as well as collectible coins, foreign currency, a tablet and tobacco.

The suspect in both incidents is described as white, between 25 and 30 years old, around 5ft 9in tall and of average build, with short brown hair that was shaven at the sides.

He appeared to be under the influence of drink or drugs and is said to have been wearing a black jacket, navy blue jeans and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to ring Humberside Police on 101, quoting log reference 520 of December 24.