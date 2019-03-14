Have your say

Popular theme park Alton Towers is unveiling two new attractions later this month.

Alton Towers Dungeon is a spooky new series of shows based on the UK’s most controversial deviants.

Two new attractions are launching at Alton Towers theme park this month. Photo credit: Alton Towers

The interactive show could see guests sent down the black river, meeting a highwayman or highwayman and even getting the plague.

Visitors first enter through a creep entrance where they will be the judge, the gatekeeper and the torturer.

It’s an experience for all your senses including your nose with smell pods used to stench up the show with the scent of rotten corpses, stale ale and putrefying bodies.

For a nicer, less scary trip to Alton Towers, the resort is also unveiling a new glamping accommodation called the stargazing pods.

The pods are made from timber and complete with a telescope so guests can look and gaze at the sky.

They sleep up to 4 people in 1 double and 2 single beds.

Prices range from £88 off-peak to £123 in peak season.

Alton Towers Dungeon and the Stargazing Pods are opening on Saturday, March 23.

The theme park has major rides and rollercoasters including the Nemesis, Oblivion, The Smiler and the most recent ride Wicker Man.

1-day ticket costs £33 online and £56 on the day.

A combination day ticket and dungeon ticket costs £38 online and £63.50 on the day.

This year, the theme park is open from Monday, March 25 until Sunday, November 3.

