Two more arrests in Chapeltown, Leeds investigation pushes total to 11

Police have arrested two more people in connection with the death of a man in Leeds - bringing the confirmed total to 11.

Further arrests following murder of Christopher Lewis in Chapeltown, Leeds



Christopher Lewis, 24, died on August 2 after shots were fired in Reginald Street the evening before.

Officers today said that a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 29-year-old woman has been arrested for assisting an offender.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are continuing to urge members of the public to come forward with any information in relation to the death.

Detective Superintendent Jim Dunkerley, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Our investigation remains ongoing into the murder of Christopher Lewis.

“We have made several arrests, but I would still like to appeal to members of the public and the local communities to come forward with any information, which may prove vital for our enquiries.”

After nine arrests, police yesterday said that three people remained in police custody but the rest had been released pending further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 or, alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

