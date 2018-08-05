Two men arrested and drugs seized after police chase in Leeds

Have your say

Two men were arrested and £4,000 of cannabis seized after a police chase in Leeds.

Police chased a car after it failed to stop for officers in Calverley, Leeds.

The two occupants abandoned the car but were quickly detained and arrested.

Cannabis in the region of about £4,000 was seized along with some cash.

The men were released on bail for forensic enquiries,

The incident happened on Thursday, while police in Armley also caught a wanted man on the same day.

The man, from Farnley, was wanted for breaching his probation order and has been recalled back to prison.

Another man from Armley was also arrested on a warrant.

