Two Leeds MPs set to lose seats under constituency boundary shake up

Two high-profile Leeds MPs could lose seats under a proposed shake-up of constituency boundaries.

Senior Labour MP Rachel Reeves is set to lose her Leeds West constituency under the final plans set out by the UK’s four boundary commissions.

And prominent Tory Brexiteer Andrea Jenkyns will lose Morley and Outwood and potentially have to stand in a more Labour-leaning seat which includes areas of Batley.

Under the plans 40 per cent of Ms Reeves Leeds West votoes will move into a redrawn Pudsey seat, she will have a claim to fight for election there, but may face a battle against incumbent Tory Stuart Andrew.

Ms Reeves said: “With the Government trying to get controversial legislation through Parliament it is more important than ever to have independent minded MPs from across the country holding them to account. It is not in the interest of our constituents to cut the representation they get in Parliament.”

Nationally, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s seat will go and Boris Johnson’s majority challenged under the changes Theresa May believes will deliver “more equal and updated” constituency boundaries that all contain a similar number of voters.

But the Prime Minister was warned by one of her own MPs, Philip Davies, that she faces a fight to get the proposals approved in the Commons, with a number of Tories prepared to rebel as the plan reduces the power of Parliament by cutting the number of MPs from 650 to 600.