Two injured after car crashes into Leeds Victoria Gate Casino

This dramatic picture shows the aftermath of a car colliding with a popular Leeds city centre casino.

The smash happened in the early hours of Sunday, January 20 at Victoria Gate Casino on Eastgate, Leeds.

Two people were injured in the collision, but at this time the scale of their injuries are still unknown.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 4.16am on Sunday, January 20 to reports of a car colliding with a building.

"Two people were injured."

