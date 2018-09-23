Two in hospital after cross-county police response to Yorkshire Dales collision

A cross-county emergency service operation is reportedly under way after a crash involving two motorbikes and a car in the Yorkshire Dales.

An air ambulance took one person to hospital while another was taken by regular ambulance after the incident on the B6255 Newby Head Pass, near Newby Head Farm between Ingleton and Hawes.

The road is currently closed between Hawes and the turn off for Dent to allow the Collision Investigation Unit to take a full look of the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

According to a social media post by the force, it has received help from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Yorkshire Ambulance Service as well as West Yorkshire Police, Lancashire Police and Cleveland Police.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said a report came in shortly after 2.05pm.

"Crews from Hawes, Settle and an Officer were called to a serious road traffic collision," a spokesman said.

"One casualty was taken to hospital by air ambulance and one by road ambulance.

"Crews assisted with casualty care and made the scene safe."

Any witnesses who were travelling along the B6255 at the time of the collision, or anyone with any information which could help officers in establishing the circumstances around the incident, are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Officers would particularly like to speak to anyone with "dash cam" footage of the incident or any of the vehicles involved.

Dial 101 and pass the information to the Force Control Room, quoting reference 12180178330.