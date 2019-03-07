Two day pop-up restaurant to open in Leeds city centre - and free taster sessions are up for grabs

An exclusive two day pop-up restaurant is to open in Leeds city centre this month.

Naked, the authentic pan Asian snack brand has teamed up with with MasterChef 2018 runner up and 2019 judge Nawamin Pinpathomrat.

The Leeds-based firm has partnered with the Thai born chef to create an incredible five course menu incorporating products from across the Naked range, to be served exclusively at the pop up.

The one-off dishes can be sampled across four free sessions at Lamberts Yard in Leeds city centre on Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23.

Two services will run each day, lunch (12pm-3pm) and dinner (7pm-10pm).

Seats can be booked via Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/naked-noodle-19223500097

Spaces are limited to one per person (including a +1) on a first come first served basis.

The menu (vegetarian options available on request):

Naked Noodle Duck and Hoisin spring roll

Noodle and Confit duck leg spring roll, cucumber and spring onion and hoisin sauce

Naked Noodle Green curry stuffed baby squid

Noodle and prawn stuffed in a baby squid, green curry sauce and salmon roe

Naked Rice Japanese curry arancini with pork croquette

A skewer of Japanese curry arancini and melt-in-the middle pork croquette on the bed of shredded cabbage

Naked Noodle chili beef, ox cheek and Thai basil

Beef ramen, eight hours cooked ox cheek and aromatic broth

Naked Noodle Red curry biscuit, fresh lychee, coconut ice cream

Coconut ice cream, fresh lychee and red curry crumble

Nawamin Pinpathomrat told the YEP: “The Naked range is packed full of amazing flavours, so when they asked me to help create this pop-up experience it was very easy for me to say yes. There’s a great spread of great tasting products that I was able to work with, and it was a lot of fun experimenting with the different flavours that I used to create this exclusive menu.

“What we’ve created is really special, and I can’t wait for people to try it when they head down to the pop-up. It’ll be great to meet everyone and share our creations with them when we open later this month.”

Kevin Butterworth, marketing Director at Symington’s, added: “Nawamin is undoubtedly an incredible talent as he proved time and time again on MasterChef, so when we were thinking of partner chefs for our pop-up experience his name found its way to the top of the list very quickly.

“The Naked brand is all about delivering an authentic taste experience, and the menu Nawamin has created really enhances Naked’s flavours in a way that we know people are going to love. We’ll be sharing previews of some of the dishes across our social media in the run up to the event, so make sure to keep checking regularly for a sneak peek at what’s in store. We’ll also be running competitions to win spaces for those not lucky enough to bag one.”