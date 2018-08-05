Two buses trapped inside roadworks zone as Arriva Yorkshire issues advice to passengers

A Yorkshire bus company has been forced to issue travel advice to customers after two of its services got shut inside a roadworks zone.

Contractors closed a road in Wakefield this morning, cutting off and blocking two buses INSIDE the roadworks zone, stopping them from continuing their journey, according to Arriva Yorkshire.

Those taking the bus in the area today are advised to find an alternative due to the 'struggle to maintain a service' due to the roadworks.

A spokesman said: "SERVICE UPDATE 268A. Tarmac contractors have just closed the bottom of Wakefield cutting off blocking two 268A services in stopping them from progressing.

"11:30 from Dewsbury to Cleckheaton is still there stuck and the 11:51 from Dewsbury to Wakefield is also stuck in the blockage.

"We are doing all we can but we are struggling to maintain a service with these issues."

