Two arrested after man is found seriously injured in village near Leeds

Two people have been arrested after a man was found with serious injuries in a village near Leeds.

Emergency services were called to Common Lane in East Ardsley shortly before 3.30am today.

The 48-year-old victim was taken to hospital for what police have described as “urgent medical treatment”.

A 39-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman have been arrested.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the injured man was found “outside an address”.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring the West Yorkshire force on 101, quoting crime reference number 13190165633.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.