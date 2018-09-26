Two arrested after gunshots fired in Mirfield residential area

A police investigation is underway after gunshots were fired in a built-up residential area in Mirfield.

Kirklees District CID would like to speak to anyone has information about the incident which took place at about 12.08am on Northway.

Officers were called to the location after what is now believed to be a replica firearm was discharged in the street by suspects who then fled the scene in a car.

Following police enquiries officers attended at an address in Liversedge and arrested a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl in connection with the matter.

Both remain in custody.

Police searches remain ongoing today in Mirfield and Liversedge.

Detective Inspector Mark Catney, of Kirklees CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident and would like to speak to anyone who saw suspicious activity on Northway in Mirfield just before midnight this morning.

“All reported firearms incidents are treated extremely seriously and residents will notice a high visible uniformed police presence in the Mirfield and Liversedge areas to reassure residents and continue activity in connection with this enquiry.

“I would ask anyone who has information to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing police log 0010 of September 26.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”