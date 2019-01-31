Twitter phenomenon Bands FC announces exhibition at Leeds’s latest bar and event space

It promises to be a truly noteworthy event for lovers of music and football in Leeds.

An exhibition showcasing the work of Twitter phenomenon Bands FC is coming to the city, it has been announced.

Launched last summer, the art project has won an army of dedicated fans with its distinctive ‘mash-ups’ of band logos and football club badges.

More than 600 designs have been produced to date, with one of the best known being a stylish merging of the logo of cult Sixties band Love with Leeds United’s old ‘smiley’ crest.

Other Yorkshire groups that have had the football treatment include The Wedding Present, The Cribs, The Pigeon Detectives and Kaiser Chiefs.

Bands FC has already staged acclaimed exhibitions at venues such as Manchester’s National Football Museum and the British Music Experience in Liverpool.

And hopes are high that the Leeds event will be another champion success for the project, which was dreamed up by graphic designer Mark Liptrott and Nick Fraser, who works with Charlatans singer Tim Burgess.

Nick said: “It’s been such a brilliant adventure for us.

“We genuinely didn’t know if it was going to go beyond me and Mark sharing ideas with each other.

“It’s like Field of Dreams but with button badges.

“Everyone seems to love the exhibitions so much and it’s great to be coming to Leeds.”

The venue for Band FC’s visit will be ARCHIVE, the city’s newest coffee house, bar and event space.

It adjoins Kirkstall Road’s Prime Studios, which has played host in recent times to major TV and film productions such as The ABC Murders and Official Secrets.

Ben Hepworth, managing director at Prime Studios, said: “It is the ultimate multi-use venue, and has hugely diversified since we opened as a film and TV production facility in 2012.

The new ARCHIVE venue in Leeds. Picture: Mark Woodward.

“As we’ve expanded the site, production activity has increased and new tenants have set up here, but until now there has been nowhere within reach of the studios for people to eat and drink.

“ARCHIVE has been a labour of love for me, from start to finish, and caps off a brilliant 12 months, which has seen us welcome legends like John Malkovich, Rupert Grint, Bill Nighy and Keira Knightley.

“I’m thrilled that we are finally ready to open our doors to the public, who will help us to create new stories in this unique community space.”

ARCHIVE opens on February 11, with the Bands FC exhibition running from February 12 to 20.