Duncombe Park

Twenty Yorkshire locations that appear in the new series of Victoria on ITV

Series three of period drama Victoria begins this weekend.

The first episode will air on Sunday March 24 at 9pm on ITV - more than two months after it controversially premiered on American channel PBS before being shown in the UK. The series begins in 1848, when political unrest is growing. Filming took place at these Yorkshire locations in the summer of 2018.

1. Bradford City Hall

2. Flamborough Head

3. Temple Newsam

4. Fairfax House

