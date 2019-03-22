Twenty Yorkshire locations that appear in the new series of Victoria on ITV
Series three of period drama Victoria begins this weekend.
The first episode will air on Sunday March 24 at 9pm on ITV - more than two months after it controversially premiered on American channel PBS before being shown in the UK. The series begins in 1848, when political unrest is growing. Filming took place at these Yorkshire locations in the summer of 2018.
1. Bradford City Hall
This showpiece of civic architecture was used for the Victorian London scenes. It also appeared as Scotland Yard in an adaptation of Agatha Christie's Poirot mystery The ABC Murders last Christmas.