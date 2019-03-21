Twenty one men plead guilty to affray over shocking Leeds Arc Bar brawl which was caught on camera

Have your say

Twenty one men are facing prison sentences after pleading guilty to affray over a mass bar brawl in Leeds which was caught on camera.

Police issued shocking footage of the fight in February last year in which glasses and chairs were used as weapons.

The brawl was caught on CCTV.

The incident was caught on camera when violence erupted at the Arc Bar, on Ash Road, Headingley, on February 17, 2018.

Nine men appeared in the dock at Leeds Crown Court today where they pleaded guilty to the affray charge.

A further 12 men have already entered guilty pleas to the same charge.

The case was adjourned for reports into each of the defendants, who lives at addresses in Leeds, Wetherby and Harrogate.

They will be sentenced over the course of two days, on May 30 and 31 this year.

At the time of the offences, Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “The situation appears to have started with a confrontation between two people that has then quickly turned in to a mass brawl.

The 21 men to be sentenced are:

Benjamin Marzullo, 26, of Primrose Drive, Leeds.

Owen McDonagh, 20, of Belle Vue Avenue, Leeds.

Curtis Fleming, 22, of Henshaw Avenue, Yeadon.

Oliver Galley, 22, of Middle Farm, Harrogate.

Kyle Hancock, 22, of Banksfield Avenue, Yeadon.

Liam Lamb, 22, of Haw View, Yeadon.

Marcus Lamb, 27, of Queenswood Court, Headingley.

Harry Walker, 22, of Lea Mill Park Drive, Leeds.

Billy Wild, 21, of Aire Grove, Yeadon.

Lewis Bond, 21, of Beech Way, Whinmoor, Leeds.

READ MORE: Teen hallucinating on magic mushrooms sexually assaulted woman in Yorkshire graveyard

Dalian Cash, 24, of Litton Way, Whinmoor, Leeds.

Robert Ives, 23, of St Lukes Close, Wetherby.

Michael McDonagh, 26, of Eastdean Grove, Seacroft.

Louis McShane, 25, of Whitelaithe Approach, Whinmoor.

George Milner, 27, of Cedar Drive, Leeds.

Michael Roberts, 29, of Pendas Grove, Cross Gates.

Christopher Booth, 43, of Gamble Hill Rise, Bramley.

Jordan Smith, 23, of The Orchards, Cross Green.

Thomas Walker, 24, of Whitelaithe Gardens, Whinmoor.

Jamie Wild, 22, of Willow Close, Guiseley.

Matthew Wild, 23, of Manston Grove, Cross Gates.

You can find out the latest from Leeds Crown Court as it happens in our Crime and Incidents Facebook group here.