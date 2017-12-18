TV producer who was confronted by ‘paedophile hunters’ in Leeds admits sex offences

A television sports producer has admitted sex offences after he was confronted by so-called paedophile hunters when he travelled to the UK to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.
At Leeds Crown Court today (Dec 18) Kieran Creaven, 55, admitted attempting to meet a child following grooming for a sexual purpose and of attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity, namely kissing and cuddling.
Creaven, who works for the Irish broadcaster RTE, flew from Ireland to Leeds to meet up at The Queens Hotel with the “girl”, who was in fact a fake online identity created by a group of so-called paedophile hunters.
The offences were said to have taken place from July 1 - when the defendant first contacted the “girl” online - to November 18 when he arrived at the hotel in the city.
He was released on bail to be sentenced on February 12.