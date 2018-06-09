TV preview: Poldark’s passions set to return

With fans still reeling from the climactic events of series three, the fourth series of BBC One’s much-loved drama Poldark returns.

Adapted by Debbie Horsfield from the novels by Winston Graham, and produced by Mammoth Screen, this eight-part series, starring Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark and Beverley’s Eleanor Tomlinson as his wife Demelza, was filmed across Cornwall, the West Country and locations in London.

Series four starts in 1796: Ross must defend Cornwall from an empowered George Warleggan (Jack Farthing), and risks everything he holds dear as he embarks on a political journey which takes him to the nation’s capital.

Executive producer Karen Thrussell says: “We were hugely gratified by the massive amount of love the audience felt for series three. We hope this will be our strongest series yet, with eight brilliant scripts from Debbie Horsfield, a whole new world of stories and our very wonderful cast. In this series Ross and Demelza will face new challenges and try to turn their backs on old ghosts. Ross strives to become a better man, but his dark and reckless streak is never far from the surface and will lead to him facing new enemies and suffering great losses.”

Poldark, BBC One, Sunday, June 10, 9pm