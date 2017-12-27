TV preview: Eric, Ernie and Me

Stephen Tompkinson stars in a new biopic as the comedy writer Eddie Braben who is credited with reshaping the iconic double act into the Eric and Ernie that the nation took to its heart.

The show has the backing of all three families and Tompkinson said: “Thanks to Eddie Braben, Morecambe and Wise became the most beloved comedy double act since Laurel and Hardy. The intimate utopia Eddie created for the boys has left us with everlasting joy and sunshine.

“To be able to tell this beautifully crafted piece by Neil Forsyth is a rarity that reminds us how lucky we were that these three gentlemen bonded together and the efforts that went behind holding generations eternally grateful.”

Eric, Ernie and Me, BBC4, Friday, 9pm