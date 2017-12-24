TV preview: Doctor Who, Christmas Day

It’s now as much a part of Christmas as tinsel and turkey. Doctor Who returns for a festive special and, given that Peter Capaldi is bowing out after four years playing the Time Lord, this one looks set to be even more special than unusual.

By the closing credits Yorkshire’s own Jodie Whittaker will be in the hot seat.

But before the regeneration happens, Twice Upon a Time will see Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor team up with his earlier self the First Doctor (David Bradley), and together the pair are determined to avoid regenerating.

However, when they discover that mysterious glass creatures have started freezing time, they suddenly have more pressing matters on their hands.

Doctor Who, BBC1, Christmas day, 5.30pm