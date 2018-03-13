Tuesday's weather forecast for Leeds

After heavy rain in some parts of the city on Monday, Tuesday is looking rather more settled.
It is set to be cloudy in the morning with some bright or sunny spells developing.
There are likely to be a few showers through the afternoon before clearer spells develop into the evening with winds falling light.
The Met Office are predicting the maximum temperature to be around 10 °C.
Here is your hour-by-hour forecast for Tuesday:
8am: Cloudy
9am: Cloudy
10am: Sunny intervals
11am: Overcast
12pm: Sunny intervals
1pm: Cloudy
2pm: Sunny
3pm: Cloudy
4pm: Sunny intervals
5pm: Sunny
6pm: Clear
7pm: Clear
8pm: Partly cloudy
9pm: Partly cloudy
10pm: Clear
11pm: Partly cloudy