Tuesday's weather forecast for Leeds

After heavy rain in some parts of the city on Monday, Tuesday is looking rather more settled.

READ: Oliver Awards 2018: The best restaurants in Leeds revealed at YEP awards ceremony

It is set to be cloudy in the morning with some bright or sunny spells developing.

There are likely to be a few showers through the afternoon before clearer spells develop into the evening with winds falling light.

The Met Office are predicting the maximum temperature to be around 10 °C.

READ: Why you could be fined £1,000 for making a rude hand gesture while driving

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast for Tuesday:

8am: Cloudy

9am: Cloudy

10am: Sunny intervals

11am: Overcast

12pm: Sunny intervals

1pm: Cloudy

2pm: Sunny

3pm: Cloudy

4pm: Sunny intervals

5pm: Sunny

6pm: Clear

7pm: Clear

8pm: Partly cloudy

9pm: Partly cloudy

10pm: Clear

11pm: Partly cloudy