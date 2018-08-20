Truck driver flees from scene after crashing into parked cars on Leeds street

Have your say

The driver of a recovery truck is on the run after crashing into five parked cars in Beeston and then abandoning his vehicle.

The drama happened on Cross Flatts Drive just before 6pm on Saturday, when residents spotted the truck being driven erratically and colliding with parked cars.

The driver then ran off, leaving the truck several streets away. Five cars were damaged in the incident.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"From 5.43pm on Saturday police received a number of reports of a recovery truck having collided with parked vehicles in Cross Flatts Drive, Beeston, causing damage to them.

"The truck, a blue and yellow DAF vehicle, was found a short time later in Barkly Road and was recovered. The driver ran off from the scene.

"He was described as white, aged in his thirties, slim, wearing a t-shirt and shorts and carrying a black jacket.

"Officers have recorded five crimes of criminal damage and enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13180411439."