Trophies on show as Leeds gears up nicely for Tour de Yorkshire

Schoolchildren in Leeds had their eyes on the prize today as the annual Tour de Yorkshire trophy roadshow rolled into the city.

The trophies that will be lifted by the winning male and female cyclists at this year’s event have been visiting a number of key locations along the race route over the last fortnight.

Coun Judith Blake at today's trophy event.

And today they were on display in Leeds, which will be hosting the grand finale of the men’s race in May.

Pupils from Middleton St Mary’s C of E Primary School and Holy Family Catholic Primary School joined Leeds City Council leader Coun Judith Blake for a chance to get their hands on the Y-shaped trophies at the new Leeds Urban Bike Park in Middleton Park.

Coun Blake said: “The trophy tour is a great way for communities to get involved and build excitement in the lead up to this year’s Tour de Yorkshire, and we are very excited that Leeds is hosting the last leg of the race.

“It was wonderful to welcome the Tour de Yorkshire trophies to our very own Leeds Urban Bike Park, which is a fantastic facility for cyclists of all ages and abilities, including children, families and beginners, as well as more experienced riders.”

The youngsters at the event also received an hour-long coached cycling session at the £1.2m bike park, the first phase of which opened in December.

Funded by British Cycling, Sport England and the city council, its facilities include a cross country mountain bike trail.

The Tour de Yorkshire is being staged by the Welcome To Yorkshire tourism agency and the Amaury Sport Organisation.

It was launched in 2015, a year after the huge success of the county’s hosting of the Tour de France Grand Départ.

The men’s race will this year feature a fourth day for the first time and is taking place from May 3 to 6.

Its first stage runs from Beverley to Doncaster, its second from Barnsley to Ilkley and its third from Richmond to Scarborough.

The route for the final day starts in Halifax and ends on the Headrow in Leeds.

A women’s race takes place on May 3 and 4 while May 6 will see thousands of amateur cyclists tackling the Maserati Tour de Yorkshire Ride.