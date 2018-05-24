Trio of big-hearted Leeds fundraisers going the distance in memory of loves ones

A trio of big-hearted fundraisers are preparing for a lung-busting challenge scaling the length of the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, as a tribute to loved ones.

Jamie Sheard, 26, from Leeds, will be joined by pal Sam Gibson, 25 as the pair aim to run the equivalent of five marathons in just four days, across 127 miles along the towpath, for charity.

They will be joined on their quest by Lena Hughes, 22, who will cycle alongside when they start their journey in Liverpool tomorrow.

Mr Sheard, a former Allerton High School pupil, organised the challenge in memory of his mum, Jeanette, who died aged 42 following a battle with cancer on March 29, 2008.

“It’s my mum’s 10-year anniversary since her death this year and I’m doing it for her legacy - it’s about remembering her,” he said.

“My mum was the glue of the family, she kept everybody together.

“We miss her every day.

“She was always caring and looking out for others.”

While Mr Gibson is running in support of his grandmother, who has dementia, Miss Hughes is taking part in the challenge in memory of her dad Simon Hughes, who died aged 47 after a battle with cancer, in 2013.

Mr Sheard is donating his portion of the funds to St Gemma’s Hospice, which cared for his mum.

“The staff were there mentally to help us through it as well as the support they gave my mum,” he said.

“St Gemma’s have really nice facilities and I wanted to give something back.

“It’s priceless in terms of what it gives people.”