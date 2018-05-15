Trinity Leeds cocktail bar applies to council to ‘extend’ its outdoor area

Have your say

A popular cocktail bar in Leeds city centre has applied to extend its premises.

Owners of The Botanist, based in the Trinity Leeds shopping centre, are seeking permission to vary its premises licence.

Leeds City Council’s Sub Committee will consider the plans by New World Trading Company (UK) Limited, at a meeting on Tuesday.

A council report, prepared ahead of the meeting next week, said the application seeks to vary the layout of the premises in order to extend the external area at The Botanist. Drinking and dining would cease at midnight, and there would be CCTV coverage and signing requesting noise to be kept “at a minimum”.

All tables and chairs would also be removed at the end of each evening.

The rustic-themed bar falls within the ‘Amber Zone’ of the Leeds City Centre Cumulative Impact Area, which means premises are subject to tighter licensing controls.

West Yorkshire Police has requested “further information” on the proposed measures, according to the council report.