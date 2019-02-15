Tributes paid to Armley murder victim Sarah Henshaw

Hundreds of YEP readers reacted on Thursday as the Armley murder victim was named as 40-year-old Sarah Henshaw.

Ms Henshaw was found dead at her flat in the Redcourt apartments building on Athlone Grove after police were called to the property at 9.42am on Tuesday February 11.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of her murder and remains in hospital after suffering injuries received in a fall from a footbridge over the A64 near to Quarry House shortly after 10am on the same morning.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “The man arrested on suspicion of her murder remains in a stable condition in hospital with injuries that are serious but are not believed to be life threatening.

"He is under police guard and it is likely that he will need to remain in hospital for some time yet.

“We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything in the area of the Redcourt apartments in Athlone Grove, Armley, at any point over the time leading up to when Sarah was found on Tuesday morning.

“We are also still keen to hear from anyone who specifically saw the man falling from the footbridge over the A64 near Quarry House or who saw him on the bridge prior to that.

"We have already spoken to a number of people who saw him injured in the carriageway.”

Your tributes

Chloe Johnson said: "RIP beautiful. You will be missed deeply by our friends and family."

Sharon Obodo said: "RIP handsome lady. Thoughts are with your family at this sad time."

Kaz Harrison said: "RIP poor woman. Thoughts are with your family and friends. So sad."

Yasmeen Ghafoor said: "So sad. She was a lovely woman, always laughing. Going to miss her. RIP"

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Swift said: “This is clearly a very difficult time for Sarah’s family and we are doing everything we can to support them and keep them fully updated on the investigation."