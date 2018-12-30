Tributes paid to 18-year-old girl who died after falling from M1 motorway bridge near Leeds

Have your say

TRIBUTES have been paid to a “caring” and “beautiful” teenager who died after falling from a bridge into oncoming traffic on the M1 at Ossett

Friends of the 18-year-old, named locally as Jamie Leigh Hudson, from Wakefield, said she would be hugely missed and was “loved by so many.”

The motorway was closed for several hours following reports she was on the bridge near junction 40 just after 7pm on Friday.

The teenager fell and was hit by several vehicles travelling south. She died at the scene.

On Facebook, her father John Iain Hoggan wrote: “Please respect the family at a very sad time.

“Thanks for your shares but unfortunately she was involved in the incident on the m1. Unfortunately she took her own life.”

Hundreds of people took to social media to pay their condolences.

Friend Katie Bate wrote: “No words can describe how I feel right now my best friend man rest in peace babe I love ya lots never known someone like u.”

Another family friend Donna Netherwood described her as a “a lovely lively girl (who) brightened up a room with her laugh.”

Vicki Zeta Price Sanderson added: “RIP Jamie-lee gone way too soon. Always smiling x,” while Jade Louisee posted: “RIP Jamie, was so caring and do anything for anyone!!”

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses.

A spokesman said: “Police spoke to a number of witnesses at the scene but are keen to speak to anyone else who can assist their ongoing enquiries.”

*Whatever you’re going through, you can call Samaritans free any time from any phone on 116 123, or email jo@samaritans.org , or visit www.samaritans.org.

Witnesses are asked to call Wakefield District CID via 101, quoting log 1619 of 28/12.