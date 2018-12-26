Tributes paid on 15th anniversary of Boxing Day murder of PC Ian Broadhurst in Leeds

Have your say

West Yorkshire Police have paid tribute to PC Ian Broadhurst was was shot and killed while on duty in Leeds 15 years ago today.

PC Broadhurst was on duty when he and two colleagues, PC Neil Roper and PC James Banks, approached a car parked in Dib Lane in Oakwood.

At 4pm on Boxing Day 2003, PC Broadhurst, who was 34-year-old at the time, was shot and later died.

PC Roper was shot twice but survived.

And now,15 years on from that tragic day, West Yorkshire Police have paid tribute to their colleague.

West Yorkshire Police said on Facebook: "Our thoughts today are with the family, friends and colleagues of PC Ian Broadhurst who was tragically murdered on duty 15 years ago today.

"Ian was an excellent officer, and most of all, an incredible person.

"Our thoughts are also extended to PC Neil Roper and PC James Banks who were present and injured during the same incident."

Former USA Marine David Bieber, now aged 51 and originally from Florida, was later convicted of his murder.

