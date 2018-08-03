Tributes made to 'inspiring' Leeds teacher who dedicated over 20 years to teaching

Tributes have been paid to a 'legendary' PE teacher at a Leeds school who died this week after 24 years of service.

Crawshaw Academy, Pudsey, released a statement on Tuesday that Phil Asquith had died after 24 years of service to the school.

Tributes came pouring in to the academy on Tuesday after the school announced his death.

A spokesman said: “Phil taught PE at Crawshaw for an incredible 24 years. He made a massive contribution to the school and to many students’ lives. He will be missed terribly.”

Flowers and photographs were left at the school gates.

Beckie Smith, who completed sixth form at the academy this year, said: “R.I.P to one of the best, funniest teachers at Crawshaw! MR. Phil Asquith. Life is too short! He was a Legend at heart. Going to miss the guy with his goatee and camper van so much!”

Ben Gillin, who left the school in 2015, said: “It’s so sad to think that a teacher who I shared so many memories with such as completing Lauren’s Walk and the snowball fights every winter in PE during football won’t be around anymore. He was an inspiration to everyone he met. He helped countless people such as myself and many others get through school and actually find it fun. I’ll always remember how every football lesson if a team managed to string two passes together you’d hear him shout “it’s a Brazilian style of playyy”. Thank you for everything you did for me and everyone else, RIP Mr Asquith.”

Rosemary Laybourn, who was in his first form back in 1994, describes Mr Asquith as “an absolute legend”.

She said: “When he started Crawshaw everyone thought he was in the army and he used that to his advantage keeping my unruly form in line. So sad my son won't get to have him throughout his school life. I'm in total shock. Condolences to his family.”

Lizzie Laybourn, who left the school in 1999, said: “I remember him in his tiny blue Peugeot rocking down the drive.”

Former student, Abbie Roebuck (far right), pictured with friends and Phil Asquith (far left) at the top of one of the Three Peaks.

Former students have also revealed fond memories of his classic VW Campervan that he was often spotted in.

Former student Katie Nield was encouraged by Mr Asquith to pursue sports beyond school level to county and country championships. She described Mr Asquith as 'a lovely guy' and an 'awesome inspiring teacher'.

Katie said: “The PE department won't be same without him.”

Former student, Sam Pickles, left Crawshaw Academy in 2015. He said: “Rest in peace Mr Asquith, you taught us more than you could ever imagine! So much respect.”

Crawshaw Academy's class of 2015 sportsmen with the late Phil Asquith (pictured back right)

Ex student Sam Shaw, who also left in 2015, said: “Where do I start, another person has left this world who made an impact on so many people, I remember being told that I was going to fail PE because of my attitude towards the subject. One person who made me believe otherwise was Mr Asquith. He had belief in me and for that I’m incredibly grateful. Rest in peace”

Abbie Roebuck, who left the school in 2015, said: “Thanks for so many happy memories, so much respect.”

Crawshaw Academy is hoping to hold a memorial service for Mr Asquith next term.