Tributes left for Chapeltown, Leeds shooting victim Christopher Lewis

Tributes have been paid to 24-year-old Christopher Lewis, who died after being shot in Chapeltown on Wednesday night.

He was injured in a targeted hit on Reginald Street and died in hospital on Thursday.

Police name man shot and killed in targeted Chapeltown attack

Officers have now arrested two men on suspicion of murder and a woman on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the offence.

Police believe Chapeltown shooting was targeted attack

Angela Charles said: "So sad that someone can think they can take a life away. He was so young. RIP young man, my thoughts go out to your family at this sad time."

Sarah Oatridge added: "RIP to the poor lad, it really is a cruel world. Stop all these crazy shootings and stabbings. Have peace on earth, thinking of his family."

Pauline Gorman commented: "Another young man's life has been taken and his whole family left heartbroken and distraught.... how many more lives are going to be lost in this horrendous way? Things have to change. Our babies are being killed. My thoughts and deepest sincere wishes and condolences to him and his poor family."