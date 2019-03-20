Tributes flood in for 'amazing' Leeds police dog handler who took his own life

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to Mick Atkinson after the police dog handler from Leeds took his own life.

Wakefield Coroner's Court was told 37-year-old Mr Atkinson 'dreaded' the prospect of working in an office after spending more than 10-years as a dog handler with North Yorkshire Police.

Mr Atkinson, the father of a baby daughter and step-father to two boys, was found in the garage of his home in Oulton near Rothwell on October 7 2018.

He had been due to return to work the following day after a 17-month absence due to health problems.

Now, hundreds of tributes have flooded in from people who knew Mr Atkinson, and well wishes sending their condolences to his family and friends.

Marc Johnson wrote: "Oh my RIP Mick was an amazing guy had lots of time for anyone thoughts are with the family at such a sad time xx"

Tracey Ife said: "Such sad news RIP Mick thoughts and hugs to all micks family colleagues and friends."

Kelly Phillips-Shaw commented: "Still can't believe you're not here."

Veronica Shepherd said: "So tragic news. Those dogs were is life what a shame they were taken away."

Ryan Tbo Linley added: "RIP Mick you’ll be missed buddy."

Julie Wilkinson said: "So very sad clearly loved his dog & job. RIP Mick."

A fundraising bike ride from Scarborough to Leeds has been organised by his best friend.

The ride, which totals 106.6 miles, will raise money for mental health charity Mind and the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, and passes several locations that were close to Mr Atkinson's heart.

More information on the bike ride can be found here.




