Tributes flood in after tragic death of West Yorkshire Police dog Troy

Mourners have been paying tribute after a West Yorkshire Police dog named Troy suddenly passed away following a short illness

READ: Dog owner thanks volunteers who saved her pet from Yorkshire railway line in midnight rescue mission

PD Troy died on Monday morning at the age of seven, following a short illness.

In a Twitter post, West Yorkshire Police Dogs said: "Absolutely gutted to have to tell you about the loss of PD Troy.

READ: Miracle cat finally returns to Harrogate, Yorkshire home after 13 years missing

"He passed away this morning, aged just 7, after a very sudden illness and will be massively missed by his family and colleagues alike.

PD Troy PIC: WY Police Dogs

"His handler's daughter made this short video to celebrate his life.

"RIP Troy."

And the mourning public have been quick to thank PD Troy for his time serving West Yorkshire, while passing on their heartfelt tributes to his handlers and colleagues.

@ButtonBodkin said: "May he always find food in his bowl, toys at his feet and a warm lap to rest his weary head. Gone far too soon, but the big left on many will be eternal. Sleep softly sweetheart till we meet again over the we will remember."

Laura Dothie-Coupar said: "Very sad. R.i.P PD Troy. Thank you for your services. Thoughts are with your handler, colleagues and family."

The police helicopter team at Carr Gate tweeted to say: "The loss of a dog is like losing a member of the family - sorry to hear the news. Love to the family. x"

The original tweet had been retweeted 258 and liked 2,482 times at the time of writing.