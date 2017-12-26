Tribute to mark 14 years since police officer was killed in Leeds

The chairman of West Yorkshire Police Federation has paid tribute to an officer who was killed after being shot on duty to mark the anniversary of his death.

PC Ian Broadhurst, who was 34, was shot as he tried to make an arrest on Dib Lane in Leeds on Boxing Day in 2003.

Former USA Marine David Bieber, now aged 51 and originally from Florida, was later convicted of his murder.

Nick Smart, chairman of West Yorkshire Police Federation, today said: "We are sadly all too aware in West Yorkshire of the dangers police officers can face - there is no such thing as a routine call.

"Today we remember the ultimate sacrifice that Ian paid for keeping the public safe."

A short memorial event was due to take place on Dib Lane today at 11am.