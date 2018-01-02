Trial of ‘homeless hero’ accused of theft after Manchester bomb attack adjourned

The trial has been adjourned of a homeless man who was hailed for his actions at the scene of the Manchester Arena bombing but then accused of stealing a purse and mobile phone from victims of the attack.

Chris Parker, 33, allegedly took the purse of Pauline Healey as her granddaughter, Sorrell Leczkowski, 14, lay dying yards away.

He is also accused of taking a mobile phone belonging to a teenage girl who cannot be named because of her age.

On Tuesday, sitting at Manchester Crown Court, Judge David Hernandez adjourned Parker’s trial until Wednesday.