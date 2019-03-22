Trial date set for men involved in Chapeltown murder case

Three men have had a trial date set in connection with the murder of a man in Chapeltown.

At Leeds Crown Court today (Friday), five of six defendents in connection with the case were put before the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC.

A charge of the murder of Christopher Lewis was put to Steven Grey, 38, of no fixed abode, who pleaded not guilty.

A charge of assisting an offender was put to both Lewis Pearce, 27 and currently serving at Wetherby Prison, and Owen Clarke, 26, of Haw Avenue at Yeadon. They each pleaded not guilty.

A trial, which is expected to last up to six weeks, has been listed to start on June 5.

Denzil Wharton-Browne, aged 23 of Oaklands Crescent at Gipton (charged previously at Leeds Magistrates' Court with assisting an offender) and Denzil Browne senior, aged 50 of Parkfield Court, Morley (charged previously at Leeds Magistrates' Court with murder) were present but no charge was put to them at the Crown Court at this stage.

A sixth defendent, Jonathan Gledhill, aged 38 of Dib Lane, Roundhay, has previously been charged at the lower court with the murder of Mr Lewis. He was in the cells but not brought to the courtroom, however it was said during the hearing that it is his intention to plead not guilty.

Christopher Lewis, 24, was shot and fatally injured outside his mother's home in Reginald Street, Chapeltown, on Wednesday, August 1 2018, in what was believed to be a targeted attack. The father-of-one died from his injuries in hospital the next day.