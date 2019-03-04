Trial date set for man accused of murder over fatal stabbing in Bramley

A man accused of murder over a fatal stabbing incident in Bramley looks set to go on trial in July.

Dean Anthony Dagless, of Broadlea Terrace, Bramley, appeared before Leeds Crown Court today over the death of St John Lewis.

Mr Lewis, 47, died following an incident on Broadlea Terrace, Bramley on Tuesday February 26.

Dagless, 48, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

No pleas were entered during the 15-minute hearing.

Dagless’s barrister, Stephen Welford, made no application for bail.

The defendant appeared in court beside a dock officer and was wearing a grey top and bottoms.

Dagless spoke only the confirm his name, date of birth and nationality.

A provisional trial date was set for July 8 this year.

Any would be expected to last five days.

Dagless was returned to custody. He will next appeared before the court on April 1 to enter pleas to the charges

The court heard arrangements are currently being made for a second post-mortem.

Police were contacted by the ambulance service just after 3pm after they had been called to reports of a man with a stab wound on Broadlea Terrace.

Mr Lewis received emergency treatment at the scene but was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Mr Lewis’ father spoke of his shock and sadness over his son’s death.

He said: “We all have to die, but to die like that is terrible. It is so unfair. He was such a nice guy, I loved him so much.

“God knows how much he must have suffered to be stabbed like that.”

“He was a gentleman who was very keen to help people. He wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

He added that his son worked as a chef at a pizza takeaway in the city and doted on his three dogs, Charlie, Delta and Luna.