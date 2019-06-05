Trendy pizza restaurant Franco Manca is coming to Leeds

Hip London pizza joint Franco Manca is coming to Leeds later this year.

The chain, a hit in the capital, has a competition page to win pizza for its opening night in Leeds on its website, and is advertising jobs for the new restaurant - at an as yet undisclosed location.

Famed for its freshly baked sourdough bread bases and gourmet toppings, such as Cantabrian anchovies and wild fennel salami, it originally started out as Francos in Brixton market.

In 2008 it was taken over by Giuseppe Mascoli and Bridget Hug and renamed, before taking London - where there are now 36 restaurants - by storm.

Others in the south-east followed, but this year Franco Manca are branching out further, with bases planned in Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh, as well as Leeds.

High street dining has taken a hit in recent months, with the closure of big names such as Jamie's Italian, but bosses at Franco Manca's parent company believe high quality food with reasonable prices are the key to their success.

At a typical Franco Manca there are seven varieties of pizza to choose from, as well as daily specials.

A tomato, mozzarella and basil pizza is £6.75.

A spokeswoman for Franco Manca was unable to provide further details at this time.