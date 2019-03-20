Treat your mum with family tickets for Dumbo at Vue The Light in Leeds

IN TIME for the rush to see the remake of the family classic Dumbo blockbuster over Mothering Sunday, Vue The Light is calling on sons and daughters (young and old) across the city to tell us why their mum is simply the best.

The most heart-warming story is in with the chance of winning family tickets to see the film.

Vue is looking for people in Leeds to send in a quick description of why their mum is the best for a chance to win prizes, making the weekend even more memorable. Whether she’s helped you through some tough times, or is always there to lend a hand, we want to hear your stories.

The remake of the 1940s classic blockbuster will screen at Vue cinemas region-wide and is expected to be one of the biggest family films of the year.

The winners will receive four complimentary VIP tickets and a selection of snacks to enjoy at the Leeds site over the weekend.

To find out more about entering, simply pick up a copy of your Yorkshire Evening Post tomorrow (Thursday).