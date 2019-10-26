Trapped fox climbs up ladder to escape water overflow tank in West Yorkshire

The trapped fox climbed up the ladder to escape. Photo provided by RSPCA.

RSPCA Inspector Sarah Bagley was called to The Calder and Hebble Navigation in Halifax, on Tuesday, October 22 after a fox was spotted trapped in the deep tank.

Sarah said: “It looks as though the poor fox has fallen into the 10ft-deep water tank.

“Thankfully, the overflow water tank was empty otherwise he could well have drowned.

"But the tank was very muddy and had become somewhat of a mud-trap.

“There’s no way this little guys could have climbed out on his own so he definitely needed a helping hand."

Sarah worked with Yorkshire Water workers to lower a ladder down to the stricken fox.

She added: “A storm drain with a shallow layer of muddy water made getting out too difficult for this fox but, as you can see, all he needed was a ladder.

“He soon realised that we were trying to help him and what he needed to do and darted up the ladder and shot off into the undergrowth.

“It was such a good rescue - it’s always lovely when you get a happy ending."

Anyone who sees a trapped, sick or injured wild animal should contact the RSPCA’s 24-hour cruelty line for advice by calling 0300 1234 999.