Yorkshire rail disruption: All trains running through Huddersfield, Beverley and Scarborough cancelled or delayed due to signalling issues
All trains running through Huddersfield are cancelled or delayed on Saturday morning (March 19), with some rail replacement services offered.
Northern announced on Saturday morning that all lines at Huddersfield Station were closed.
The disruption is expected to last until 12pm on Saturday.
The signalling fault will impact the Leeds-Manchester Victoria via Brighouse line, with services being diverted.
Trains on this line will not call at Cottingley, Morley, Batley, Dewsbury, Mirfield and Brighouse.
Meanwhile, the Huddersfield-Sheffield service will only run between Penistone and Sheffield, and trains from Huddersfield to Bradford Interchange have been cancelled.
A number of rail replacement services will be running, including services between Huddersfield and Penistone, Huddersfield and Bradford Interchange, and Sowerby Bridge and Leeds.
Further rail disruption has been announced on the line between Beverley and Scarborough after signalling staff were taken ill.
Services running to and from these stations will be cancelled, with disruption expected until the end of the day.
Passengers travelling in Yorkshire on Saturday are advised to ensure their train has not been cancelled before travelling.