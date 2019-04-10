Wreckage of lorry recovered after fatal crash on M1 motorway

A crash on the M1 this morning is thought to be a fatal incident - and the wreckage of a truck involved in the crash is being removed from the scene.

The wreckage of a truck which crashed on the M1 in South Yorkshire this morning is currently being removed from the scene.

The tailbacks on the M1 after the air ambulance landed on the road

Reports from The Star in Sheffield say the driver of the vehicle has sadly died.

The southbound stretch of the southbound carriageway between junctions 34 and 35 has been closed for several hours while police and highways deal with the incident.

At 12.30pm today an image from an M1 traffic camera showed a recovery vehicle attending to the overturned lorry.

The motorway was first closed at about 7.45am and the air ambulance landed at about 8.30am, causing the motorway to be shut again when it landed and took off.

The lorry involved in the smash

Highways England said there was almost two miles of traffic tailbacks on the M1 southbound as a result of the incident.

Hit the embankment before crash

A driver reportedly hit the central embankment before crashing into the embankment on the M1 near Sheffield this morning.

The M1 is currently closed between junctions 34 and 35 near Meadowhall following a serious crash.

The air ambulance was deployed to the scene and there was a full closure between the junctions.

One eyewitness said that the driver ‘hit the central reservation and went’ into the embankment during the crash.

Highways England said that trapped traffic has been released past the scene but the road will remain closed once the traffic has been released.

Snapped electric cables

Eye-witnesses have reported that a lorry ‘snapped the overhead electric cables’ leaving live wires hanging in the road on a busy road near to the M1.

Traffic had been using the road to get around the lorry crash on the M1 when the incident happened, causing more traffic chaos.