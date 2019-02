West Yorkshire Fire attended a car crash in Leeds on Tuesday involving three vehicles.

The incident took place on Goose Lane in Hawksworth, Leeds at 4.15pm on Tuesday February 26.

The force said one woman was trapped and had to be freed by crew members from the Rawdon and Shipley stations.

She was then transported to hospital by ambulance for further treatment.