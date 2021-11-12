Operators who are part of the West Yorkshire Bus Alliance are offering free travel to serving Armed Forces personnel, cadets, and military veterans on Remembrance Sunday (November 14).

Current and former members of the military who wish to take up the offer should show a military ID card or veteran’s badge to the driver when they board or wear their uniform or medals.

First West Yorkshire, Arriva and Transdev will join Stagecoach this Sunday in offering free bus travel to personnel from the Armed Forces.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: “Remembrance Sunday is an opportunity to show support for family, friends and others who have served in the military or given their lives. On behalf of all members of the West Yorkshire Bus Alliance, we are delighted to offer free travel to recognise this important moment.

“We hope this helps many former and current members of the military to travel and attend commemorative events."

The Royal British Legion, the charity which provides financial, social and emotional support to members and veterans of the British Armed Forces, their families and dependants, is hoping to make up for lost time as it celebrates its centenary.

Nicola Cook, Assistant Director of Operations for the Royal British Legion in the North of England, said: “After Remembrance was interrupted by Covid in 2020, it is heartening to see so many veterans coming back to pay their respects this year.

“The gesture to offer free travel will obviously encourage even more to come out and remember the service and sacrifice of their comrades, so we are very grateful for this show of support for members of our Armed Forces community in West Yorkshire.”