West Yorkshire speed camera locations over the coming week
These are the locations of the speeds cameras in West Yorkshire this week.
The cameras will be in place the week commencing Monday, Febraruy 18.
1. Great Horton Road
A647 Great Horton Road, Bradford: between Cooper Lane and Moore Avenue
2. Harrogate Road
A658 Harrogate Road, Bradford: between Kilinghall Road and Pullan Avenue
3. Leeds Road
A657 Leeds Road, Thackley: between Crooked Lane and Cross Road
4. Bradford Road
A650 Bradford Road, Frizinghall: between Emm Lane and Otley Road
