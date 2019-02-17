West Yorkshire speed camera locations over the coming week

These are the locations of the speeds cameras in West Yorkshire this week.

The cameras will be in place the week commencing Monday, Febraruy 18.

A647 Great Horton Road, Bradford: between Cooper Lane and Moore Avenue

1. Great Horton Road

A658 Harrogate Road, Bradford: between Kilinghall Road and Pullan Avenue

2. Harrogate Road

A657 Leeds Road, Thackley: between Crooked Lane and Cross Road

3. Leeds Road

A650 Bradford Road, Frizinghall: between Emm Lane and Otley Road

4. Bradford Road

