Drivers of Leeds Private Hire Drivers Organisation (LPHDO) are set to take further strike action between 10pm and 6am tonight (Saturday).

LPHDO are taking further strike action against the council's Suitability and Convictions policy. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

What's happened?

LPHDO are taking further strike action against the council's Suitability and Convictions policy.

The policy was implemented in 2020 with many feeling that their views have since fallen on death ears.

Drivers met with the council on Wednesday to discuss matters but feel the outcome of the meeting was unsatisfactory.

Why are they striking?

Drivers feel the new convictions policy is unfairly prejudicial.

Among the complaints are that drivers can face immediate bans following a complaint, without any follow up.

Further complaints surround car safety regulations with Leeds taxi drivers only allowed a vehicle of under seven years of age.

Drivers coming in from nearby areas such as Bradford to work in Leeds face no such restrictions.

What are the drivers saying?

Speaking to the YEP, LPHDO vice chairman Zahid Mahmood discussed the latest:

"We the private higher drivers have to the realisation that this Labour council is not fit for purpose anymore. We are not willing to take on any of these new rules and regulations. For three years we have been telling them let's sit down, discuss and sort it out amicably but our words have been falling on death ears.

"From today onwards we will only stop striking once the suitability policy is stopped. If they want to sort it out then stop it first then we can sit down and redraw a new policy together but if they are hellbent on keeping this policy then we will fight them every step of the way."

What are Leeds City Council saying?

Councillor Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council's deputy leader said:

“We have been made aware of proposed strike action this Saturday, January 29 by taxi and private hire drivers and would like to make anyone who may be impacted by the potential disruption aware of the situation.

“The council recognises everyone’s right to take strike action but it is sensible for us to ensure people are aware to help minimise any potential disruption to people’s travel arrangements. If you are out or working this Saturday night and would normally rely on taxi or private hire transport to get home please ensure you consider alternative travel arrangements after 10pm.

“We have asked the taxi and private hire trade organisations to reconsider their planned action, and continue their dialogue with us over the proposed accumulation of minor motoring convictions criterion of the suitability policy in order to achieve a positive outcome for all parties.”