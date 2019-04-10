Watch Yorkshire Water staff work through the night to seal burst water main off Kirkstall Road

Yorkshire Water worked through the night to seal a burst water main that huge caused traffic problems.

The video, taken at 11.30pm on Tuesday, April 9, shows staff sealing the burst water main on Kirkstall Road.

Yorkshire Water work through the night to seal burst water main off Kirkstall Road

The burst itself is on Viaduct Road.

Leeds Council confirmed yesterday (Tuesday) that the traffic was being managed with temporary traffic lights.

A spokeswoman for Leeds council said: "A 12-inch water main on Viaduct Road has been damaged.

"Yorkshire Water are in attendance and traffic is currently being managed with two-way temporary traffic signals."

The incident on Canal Street caused jams on the Armley Gyratory, with queues extending back to the M621 and other routes in to Leeds on Monday, April 8.

