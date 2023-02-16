The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for high winds on Friday (February 17) between 6am and 6pm and the warnings cover North East, the North West and Yorkshire and Humber. National Highways is warning motorists to take extra care on the roads, reminding them of the hazards in windy conditions.

Luke Hindle, national network manager at National Highways, said: “With the potential for high winds, it is important to plan ahead for your journey, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a section of our website dedicated to travelling amid storms, high winds and gales, and considerations for different types of vehicle, as part of our guide to travelling in severe weather. It’s also a good idea for people to check their vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, before heading out to reduce the risk of breakdowns.”

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for high winds on Friday (February 17) between 6am and 6pm and the warnings cover North East, the North West and Yorkshire and Humber. Image: Simon Hulme

In high winds, there is particularly a risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes, so National Highways have urged drivers to slow down and avoid using exposed sections of road if possible. They have also reminded drivers that roadside signs warn of possible high winds or side winds, and that some locations have windsocks located on the roadside to show direction and severity of the wind.

People have also been reminded that high winds can blow vehicles off course, and that some vehicles are affected by high winds more than others. These vehicles include motorhomes, vans and motorcycles. People with vehicles susceptible to high-wind conditions have been asked to consider delaying their journey until conditions improve. A full list of vulnerable vehicles can be found on the National Highways website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Networks are monitored for debris by National Highways and use specialist equipment to remove it as quickly as possible, but safety structures may need to be closed to some or all vehicles during severe weather. Minor roads are more likely to be obstructed by fallen branches and debris, so drivers have been asked to keep to main roads if possible.

National Highways have issued the following guidance for road users:

- Slow down and keep focused on the road ahead – you may encounter debris blown in by the wind

- Avoid using exposed sections of road if possible. Lorries, caravans and motorbikes are at particular risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Use both hands on the steering wheel to keep good control of your vehicle -gusts of wind can cause your vehicle to shake

- Look out for gaps in trees or buildings, or when crossing bridges – you’re more likely to encounter side winds here

- Keep room on either side of your vehicle to allow for it being blown sideways

- Watch out for side winds when passing larger high-sided vehicles - keep room on either side of your vehicle to allow for it being blown sideways

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad