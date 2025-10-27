CrossCountry customers are being warned that a significant disruption on the second day of industrial action has meant that there will be no services calling at certain stations - including one in Yorkshire.

CrossCountry customers are being warned of significant travel disruption in a second planned day of industrial action by the RMT union on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

The strike will see RMT union members in customer-facing roles declining work. The strike represents the second day of industrial action planned by RMT member at CrossCountry, following an initial strike which was suspended on Saturday, October 23, 2025.

All CrossCountry routes will be impacted, with a limited service on many routes and no services on others. Services will also finish much earlier than usual.

Trains that run will be significantly busier than usual and services will also finish much earlier in the day so passengers are advised to plan return journeys carefully.

There will also be changes to some calling patterns - so passengers should plan their journeys carefully before travelling.

No CrossCountry services will call at Wolverhampton, Worcestershire Parkway, Wakefield Westgate or Chesterfield, with customers instead encouraged to use shorter-distance services.

Station stops will also be restricted at Stockport, Macclesfield, Oxford and Basingstoke.

CrossCountry’s managing director, Shiona Rolfe, said: “We are disappointed for our customers that the RMT is undertaking a second day of planned industrial action this autumn.

“While we will try to run as many services as possible, customers will inevitably face significant disruption.

“We are committed to reaching an agreement with the RMT and remain available to continue talks.”

Engineering work is also planned over the weekend, which will further impact CrossCountry services between Birmingham and Reading, and between Leeds and Darlington. Full details can be found on the CrossCountry website or with National Rail Enquiries.

Passengers planning to travel with CrossCountry on Saturday, November 1, 2025, should check before they travel with National Rail Enquiries or on the CrossCountry website app.