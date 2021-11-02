Engineers will begin work to remodel the track layout between platforms four and six over Christmas as part of a project to boost reliability and reduce the impact of future unplanned disruption.

Changes can be expected to services for eight days over the Christmas period running from Monday, December 27 to to Monday, January 3 with passengers encouraged to plan ahead.

It is hoped that these changes can make services more reliable for passengers, allow for more trains to run and reduce the impact of future unplanned disruption across the North. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Over the last weekend, teams installed new overhead wires, made way for signalling cables and worked to build the new track crossover in the latest stage of a project to lift, replace and completely remodel the track between platforms four and six.

Matt Rice, North and East Route Director for Network Rail, explained: “With no trains on Christmas Day or Boxing Day, our teams will be working around-the-clock on the main stage of the project to remodel the track between platforms 4 and 6. This upgrade will bring more reliable services for passengers and reduce the impact of delays.

“I want to thank passengers for their continued patience and ask anyone who plans to travel over the Christmas period to check their journey, plan ahead and allow plenty of time.”

The latest stage of upgrades will see engineers lifting, replacing and adjusting the track, as well as replacing the ballast - stones which support it - to bring smoother, more reliable journeys for passengers.

Work will also take place to install new overhead wires and make improvements to platform six to make sure the overhead line equipment and the platform aligns with the new track. Following this, new signalling equipment will be installed and tested, and work will be carried out to extend platform seven, to allow longer trains with more seats for passengers to use it.

Additional work is being carried out on Sunday, November 7 to upgrade the signalling between Leeds and Huddersfield.

It is hoped that these changes can make services more reliable for passengers, allow for more trains to run and reduce the impact of future unplanned disruption across the North.

To allow for these improvements to take place safely, the following changes will be in place at Leeds station:

Sunday 7 November: Buses will replace TransPennine Express services between Leeds and Huddersfield. There will be a direct service, an additional service which will run via Dewsbury, and a service which will call at all stations on the route. Northern will continue to run trains between Huddersfield and Leeds via Bradford, but services are expected to be busy. Trains will also connect passengers between Manchester Victoria and Leeds, via Bradford.

December 25 - December 26, 2021: Major progress will be made when no trains are timetabled to run on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

December 27, 2021 - January 1, 2022: A reduced train service will run in and out of Leeds station. Some bus replacements will be in place.

January 2, 2022: Very limited train services will run to and from Leeds. Bus replacements will be in place for passengers.

January 3, 2022: A reduced train service will run in and out of Leeds station. Some bus replacements will be in place.

Passengers are being advised to check their journey in advance via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator and allow plenty of time.